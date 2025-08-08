Employee Gave His Boss Short Notice Regarding His Mom’s Funeral, But His Boss Offered A Level Of Support He Never Expected

Not all bosses are heartless.

How do you think your boss would react if you needed the day off to attend a funeral, and you told your boss on very short notice?

This man shares an experience when his mother became gravely ill.

He told his boss what was happening, and when his mom passed away, he gave his boss very short notice about the funeral.

Read the full story below to find out how the boss reacted.

I once had an awesome boss It was a couple of years ago. My mother was in a hospice and was very sick. I worked in a retail store at that time. I had mentioned it to my boss, so he knew what he could expect in the near future.

When my mother died, we found a date for her funeral. It was with a short notice, only a couple of days. Obviously, I was going to come, but I knew that I had work that day and the next. I told my boss when her funeral was, and he just said: “Go ahead and take that day off, I’ll figure something out. You don’t have to worry about anything.”

So, I went to my mother’s funeral, spent the day with my family and went to work the next day. He told me I didn’t have to come the next day, but I had no problem with it. In fact, I preferred it to keep my mind occupied. My boss was so respectful about it. He did everything for me so I didn’t have to worry about anything. It felt so nice and I felt so respected.

A great leader is a compassionate human being, first and foremost.

