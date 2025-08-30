Man Helps Friend Move Out Of Her Cheating Boyfriend’s Apartment, And He’s Furious With Her When She Moves Back In

It can be instinct to want to help your friends, but it can also be frustrating when it doesn’t seem like your effort to help is actually helping anyone at all.

What would you do if you helped a friend move away from a bad relationship, but then they moved back in with the cheating partner? Would you stay friends with them, or would you cut them off for good?

In today’s story, one man is caught in this dilemma, and he’s not sure he can help his friend anymore.

AITA for telling my friend to never contact me again after she kept going back to her horrible boyfriend. Hi, I’m a M30 and my friend F27 has driven me to a point where I have told her to stop contacting me and to never bother me again because of her relationship problems. For some context, I knew this girl since Freshmen year of high school. We get along very well but she known to horrible taste in men. I never comment on it because they never lasted. but that all change when she met her current BF who a M29. They’ve been together on and off since 2019 and it’s been hell for me for many reasons I’ll state now.

First of all, all of her complaining goes to me. I give her advise but she ignores it and does the polar opposite which makes the problem even worse. Not only that, she been on and off with her current boyfriend for years. She even cut contact with me several times because of her boyfriend and me (Being stupid) has forgiven her and I let her back into my life. This happen more then once sadly.

But a few weeks ago, She did something that complete ticked me off. So her boyfriend was outed that he was cheated on her with 2 other women. She came to crying and we discuss things and how she should move on from this relationship. I helped her with money to move out of his place and she moved in with other friend.

Well guess what? She moved back in with her cheating boyfriend last week without telling me and this infuriated me. I took time out of my day to make her feel better, to move her stuff and I even spent money to help her out with the first 2 months of rent at her friends place and she pulls this stunt. I called her and ripped her a new one, i also told her to never contact me again and i block her. Her friends are now calling me a insensitive jerk and apparently I only helped her to get inside her pants. AITA for cutting all contact with her without giving her a chance to explain herself or no?

It would be frustrating to help someone who continues to make bad decisions.

