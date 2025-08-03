Man Refused To Let His Daughter Apologize For Standing Up For Herself, So The Other Parent Called Him A Terrible Father

Teaching kids to stand up for themselves is an important life skill.

This man was driving his daughter and her teammate home after a soccer game. His daughter has a car booster seat where she sits, but her teammate started mocking her for it.

The situation became more complicated when his daughter defended herself.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for refusing to make my daughter apologize to a girl she made mad? My daughter (11F) had a soccer game today, and I (39M) was able to take her. I also took one of her teammates (11F) home from their game as well. This girl and my daughter are kinda friends, but they aren’t super close. In my opinion, the girl can be kinda mean sometimes, and she was on the ride home.

My wife and I still have our daughter in a high-back booster seat even though it’s not a legal requirement at her age in our state. This girl doesn’t use one. She started making fun of my daughter’s booster seat. She was saying things like “You’re a big baby,” and “You sit in a baby seat.”

My daughter got upset, but then told this girl: “I like my booster seat. I can see out the window a lot better than you can with it.” She also said, “I have my own seat in the car just for me with my own cupholders and a special place for my snacks.” She then proceeded to show this girl the secret compartment her booster seat has where she keeps her snacks and sometimes toys in.

This made the girl stop teasing my daughter about her booster seat, and the rest of the ride went okay. We dropped the girl off at her house, and then we went home. But later, I got a call from the girl’s mother. She was furious with me, saying that her daughter came home and said my daughter was very mean to her. She said she made fun of her for not having a booster seat.

I told her that her daughter wasn’t being very nice and maybe if she was nicer to my daughter, this wouldn’t have happened. But this just made her more mad. She said I was a terrible father and still insisted I make my daughter apologize to her daughter.

I still refused because I don’t think my daughter has anything to apologize for. Since then, she has sent me a few angry text messages. She demanding I make my daughter apologize. AITA?

Standing up for yourself means standing by the truth, no matter how others twist it.

