Driver Sees Woman Accidentally Putting Diesel Fuel In Her Gas Tank, But When He Tries To Stop Her, She Tells Him To Go Away

If you saw someone putting diesel fuel in their vehicle when you knew without a doubt that their vehicle needed gas, would you say something, or would you mind your own business?

The man in this story tried to say something when he saw a woman at a diesel pump, but she refused to listen.

Let’s read all the details.

Just minding my own business A few minutes ago, I was putting fuel in my truck when a luxury SUV pulled up beside me. It was sparkling silver, with big rims, and it had paper license plates on it; this thing was brand new. The driver began fueling while loudly talking on her cell phone.

The diesel pumps and gas pumps are in separate locations.

This particular service station has an uncommon layout – gas pumps are at the front and diesel pumps are off to the side. Because the diesel pumps are separate (and clearly marked in about a dozen places), the pumps have black handles instead of the green handles that you would see on combination pumps. Her SUV is not available with a diesel engine (yet) and we were at the diesel pumps.

He was trying to be helpful.

I stepped over and said “Excuse me, miss.” With a very annoyed look on her face, she put the phone to her chest and said “Ew, mind your own business.” So I did. I nodded and said “Yes, ma’am.”

She really should’ve listened to him.

She shot me a nasty look as if she was mocking someone saying thanks, then my pump clicked. She started loudly telling the person on the phone about the dirty cowboy at the gas station as I left. What she didn’t know was that I have a pump in the back of my truck, an empty 55-gallon barrel that normally has diesel in it, and I’m not in a hurry to get anywhere. I would have gladly helped her out for free and that diesel wouldn’t go to waste. But here I am, back on the road – minding my own business.

She just messed up her new SUV, and it was all preventable.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He was polite, and she was really rude.

If he had waited, he could’ve told her when it was already too late.

Maybe she was just having a bad day.

This person would’ve been happy to have his help.

This person would’ve liked to confront her after she drove away.

I bet she didn’t get very far.

