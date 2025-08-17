Man Was Annoyed By A Female Gym Goer Who Consistently Broke The Rules, So He Made Sure To Subtly Annoy Her Too

Even gyms have house rules you need to follow.

Re-rack your weights One of my pet peeves is people who don’t replace their weights at the gym. Recently, a young woman left the leg press loaded after her sets. She also didn’t use a towel and had her bag on the gym floor. That’s also against club rules.

She then moved to a cable machine to do some more leg stuff. And used a mirror to check form, etc. I grabbed some dumbbells and placed myself between her and the mirror. Completely blocking her view of herself.

I remained there until she had finished with that machine. I ensured I was lifting and blocking her when she was active.

Form matters, but so does basic decency.

At least at the gym.

