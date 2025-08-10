Manager Gets Upset At Employees For Leaving Five Minutes Early, So They Stop Arriving Early And Start Taking Lunch Breaks, Too

Sometimes managers complain about the silliest things, but they don’t realize how ridiculous they’re being until the employees show them.

If you had a manager get upset that you were leaving work early, would you point out that you also arrived early and worked through your lunch break, or would you agree not to leave early and show them what it looks like to play by the rules?

In today’s story, one employee shares what happens when the manager gets mad that they were leaving 5 minutes early.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You have to stay till 6pm So, about 10 years ago now, I worked the FIFO lifestyle — and it was great. We would work 8 days on and get 6 days off. On the days we worked, it would be 12-hour shifts, and ours was 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. Anyway, we got this manager, and they were good at first, but over time they became more strict. One day, we were leaving at 5:55 p.m. — which was very common for us, as we carpooled from camp to site (about 5 km away) in our work vehicle, even with the boss. We would leave camp at 5:30 a.m. and be at work shortly after, usually commencing at 5:40 a.m. most days, if not earlier.

The manager got upset about those 5 minutes.

So, one day after leaving 5 minutes early, we were pulled into the office and told that we had to stay until 6 p.m. moving forward. Even after we mentioned that we mostly ate at our desk instead of going to the lunchroom. Cue malicious compliance.

They started doing things differently.

The boss would get to the car at the normal time (5:30 a.m.), and we wouldn’t get to the car until 5:50, even 5:55 a.m. at times. We stopped eating at our desks and took our two breaks away from work in the lunchroom. If disturbed, we’d ignore it or say we’d get to it after lunch. And we stayed till 6 p.m., even if work was completed.

And here’s the fallout.

Some urgent tasks — that were normally done while most people were on breaks — stopped getting done, or took longer. Sometimes the work carried over to the next day. Their manager caught on about 3 weeks later and asked us why. We explained what had happened.

Things changed back pretty quickly.

That afternoon, we were informed we could leave 5 minutes early moving forward, as long as the work was done. Let’s just say the manager only lasted another 6 months (not sure if they were forced out or quit).

I don’t know if I’d want to go back to the way things were. Those leisurely lunch breaks would be hard to give up for leaving 5 minutes early.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I agree. Breaks are important.

My thoughts exactly!

Seriously, why work so hard if you’re not getting paid?

This person shares what their work day is like.

There’s nothing better than a flexible work schedule.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.