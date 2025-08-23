Mechanics Talked About The Common Problems They See With Mitsubishi Cars. – ‘The newer ones are kind of made cheap. Engine issues, suspension issues.’

I’ve owned two Mitsubishi vehicles in my life, and, in my humble opinion, they’re pretty solid cars!

I never had any real serious problems and they were totally reliable.

But, according to the mechanics you’re about to hear from, the Japanese car brand does have some issues.

A man holding a camera asked different mechanics at the shop, “What are some common issues with Mitsubishi?”

The first man answered, “Electrical issues.”

The second mechanic said, “I know they have a lot of module problems”

Next up, a worker said, “The newer ones are kind of made cheap. Engine issues, suspension issues, that’s about it.”

And finally, the last mechanic answered, “Engines.”

Check out the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual is all about Mitsubishi.

Words straight from the mouths of experts!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!