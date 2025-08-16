Men’s Clothing Stayed Predictable And Dull For Too Long, So One Frustrated Man Demanded The Variety Women’s Fashion Has Had For Years

Personal fashion offers wearers a way to express themselves and their personality, but that freedom isn’t always shared across genders.

One frustrated man always admired the variety and flair in the women’s clothing section, but every visit to the men’s section left him woefully uninspired.

As a male, I’m so tired of the lack of unique clothing available. As a male, it’s insanely frustrating to browse women’s clothing and see all of the unique styles they have.

Women have so much variety to choose from.

From the draping, silhouettes, layering, and asymmetry, to the colors, necklines, and details — there are so many cool and unique options.

Men, however…

Then I look in the men’s section and it’s all the freaking same. Crew neck or V-neck. Straight cut or slim cut. A sea of solid color patterns and primary colors. Little to no small details. No draping. No asymmetry.

There are almost no options if you want to step outside the normal mold.

You want to layer? Here, wear this plaid shirt unbuttoned over a grey T-shirt. If you want to get really crazy with it, swap out the tee for a long sleeve Henley and cuff the sleeves on the outside…

He feels like he’s left without enough choices.

I’m so tired of having to buy clothes from expensive specialty stores just to find something unique. Men deserve more variation.

