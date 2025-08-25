Mom Had An Affair And Was Barely In Her Daughter’s Life, But Expects A Seat At The Top Table At Her Wedding Anyway

One bride thought her wedding day would be about love and celebration—until a letter from her estranged mom arrived, full of guilt trips and wounded feelings.

The problem? Mom hadn’t exactly earned her spot in the spotlight.

After years of emotional distance, a sudden expectation of honor left the bride wondering: does biology automatically equal VIP status?

AITA for not putting my mom on the top table at my wedding I received a letter from my mom today saying she was heartbroken I didn’t put her on the top table at my wedding. She listed other things such as not being invited to help me choose a wedding dress or attend my hen party etc. For context, my mom left my dad after an affair when I was 13 and my siblings 10 and 3.

Well, that’s some trauma.

She never attended parents teacher evenings, has never visited me (until I got engaged), didn’t help with any education (proofreading assignments, helping move etc), never asks how I am, met my husband only twice before the wedding. She has never asked me about it met my friends and frankly has been pretty absent. We have a civil but not warm relationship and I see her once a year or so. My siblings not at all.

Not the most involved Mom I’ve ever seen.

I don’t think she realises this is not a normal parent child relationship. She thinks she’s been hurt and only her. Am I wrong to think her lack of parenting when I was a teen means she doesn’t deserve my time as an adult? AITA for not putting her on the top table with my dad and beyond that, AITA for not reaching out more over the years?

Redditors were quick to validate the bride’s choice, noting that respect and involvement are earned.

This person says she wouldn’t even reply.

This person says Mom was lucky to even be INVITED at that point.

And this person says as long as this was all explained, OP is not the AH at all.

If you ghost your kid for a decade, don’t be shocked when your wedding invite doesn’t come with a spotlight and champagne toast.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.