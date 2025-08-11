Mom With Kids Orders Boba And Slushes At The Mall, But When Her Daughter Doesn’t Like Her Drink, She Wants A Refund

Some kids can be really picky about what they’re willing to eat or drink, but if you don’t like the way something tastes, that doesn’t mean you can return it.

Imagine buying a beverage for your child, and your child doesn’t like it. Do you try to get a refund for the drink, drink it yourself, or figure it’s par for the course with kids and toss it in the trash?

In today’s story, one mom seems to think she deserves a refund. Keep reading to see what happens next.

Angry woman demands refund at boba shop because her daughter didn’t like the drink For context, I worked at a well known boba shop in a busy mall. All the employees were either highschool students or college kids, ages ranging from 14-20 and the 2 managers were married. The owner almost abandoned this location to focus on another one. Our managers were very cheap and never wanted to waste a single drop of product or give a refund unless really needed.

This order started out in a pretty normal way.

Now the story, my (at the time, 18F) coworker and I (at the time, 15F) were working on a mildly busy day. T his woman comes with her three kids, her oldest daughter, middle son, and youngest daughter. They ordered their 3 drinks like normal and some of them got slushes instead of milk tea, whatever pretty normal. When we hand them their drinks on the other side of the kiosk, they try it right there. Could have moved for other customers, but okay.

Now, the mom wants a refund.

A little bit later she comes back in line and starts asking my coworker for a refund because her youngest daughter didn’t like the slush. Not an exchange for something she might’ve liked, but an entire refund. So, my coworker tells her that since we didn’t make her drink incorrectly we cannot give her a refund, as we have a policy to only give refunds when it is a mistake on our part. She argues with her for way too long before asking to speak to the manager. My coworker tells her that our manager isn’t here at this moment, but we can get her on the phone.

The employee called the boss.

At this point, I can’t remember if there were other customers behind her or if we had finished the line. Anyways, my coworker goes in the back and calls our boss to explain the situation. She comes to the front, puts her phone on speaker, and the woman explains her side of the story. My boss then says the same thing, “Since it was no mistake on our part & they did not mess up your drinks, we will not be able to give you a refund.”.

The mom was still upset.

She basically storms off after that, with all her kids, to a sitting area right in front of our shop/kiosk, practically vibrating with anger as her kids look sad or maybe embarrassed. Eventually after some time, they leave and I see she left all of the drinks in a circle around the edge of the garbage bin where they were sitting. Like, okay? You wasted your own money, not ours.

You can’t ask for a refund for a food or beverage item just because your kid doesn’t like it. That mom was being completely ridiculous.

