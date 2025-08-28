Mother Lashes Out At Son For Not Making Time To Learn How To Water Her Plants, So He Plans To Moves Out

Boundaries with family can be hard — but what about when you’re an adult still living with your parents?

Would you pack up and move out if your parent threatened to evict you, or would you assume it was an overreaction and try to talk the situation out?

One Redditor retells a tale that has made him want to go no contact with his mother. Whose side are you on?

Read the story below to find out what went down.

AITA for not making time for something when I already had already made time for it once and was left waiting for over an hour? I (33m) live in a full rental suite in my mother’s basement. I have been living here for a couple years. (Yes, I knew this was a bad idea before moving in.)

Yesterday, my mother asked me if I could water her plants while she is away for a last-minute trip this weekend. I have done this in the past and, just as I did in those instances, I happily said “not a problem.” I was informed she would be leaving work at 2 p.m. and would like to show me what needs to be done, (roughly 20-minute commute), so I was outside waiting by 2:10 p.m.

At 3:20 p.m., I messaged her saying I am going back inside, [and] if she wants to leave me written instructions, I will do my best to follow them. At 4:15 p.m., she messaged me and said, “sorry, work got busy.” She arrived home at 4:40 p.m.

At 5:40 p.m., 20 minutes before I begin my remote job, she came downstairs and apologized again. I said, “not a problem, life happens.” She, then, asked me if I had time to come walk the yard with her. I said, “unfortunately, I no longer have time today,” as I was in the middle of making a smoothie and getting signed in / setup for work.

She, then, became extremely upset, yelling at me, saying I am disrespectful and that this is my 30-days notice to be no longer living here.

I understand that I have legal protections and cannot be evicted over this, but to make things simple, I am moving out and probably going no contact. I just wanna know, AITA here?

This son needs his space if he wants to maintain any sort of a relationship with his mother.

