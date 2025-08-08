Mother Secretly Coached Her Newborn To Say “Dada” As His First Words, So When He Finally Did Her Husband Beamed With Pride

Parents can go to great lengths to shape their children’s early moments.

One mom had a simple, loving plan to give her husband that special honor. And she coached their newborn patiently, day after day, until it happened.

You’ll want to read on for this sweet story.

I secretly manipulated my sons first words A couple years ago, my 2nd son was born. Our first son’s first word was “hi,” and I really wanted our second’s first word to be “Dada.”

So she set a plan into motion.

So when my husband was at work, I’d go over to his crib and stare at him in the eye and say, “When he comes home you say ‘Dada.’ Dada. Say Dada. DaaaaaaDaaaaa. Daaaaadaaa.”

One day, all her hard work paid off.

I did this for a while until he was about 11 months old, and one day (when husband was home too), my son just said, “DADA!” It was great.

What a moment of pure joy.

Reddit is sure to enjoy this one.

Who knew something so pure as a baby’s first words could be weaponized?

Some babies are just overachievers.

An infant’s first words can also be a reflection of their personality.

Manipulating a baby can be a family affair.

Hearing that one little word was a sweet reward for all the effort and care she took to make her husband feel special.

That day became a day both parents will always cherish.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.