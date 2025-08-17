Neighbor Fed Stray Cats But Ignored The Mess They Made, So This Parent Returned It Right To Her Door And The Problem Stopped Immediately

Some people love animals, until it’s time to take real responsibility for them.

What would you do if a neighbor kept feeding feral cats but refused to deal with the mess they left behind?

Would you keep complaining to management?

Or would you take matters into your own hands?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

Neighbour was feeding 12 stray feral cats outside her house but refused to take responsibility when they were pooping around the neighbourhood. We live in the same building, which has 10 floors. The cat feeder is on the 10th, and she has been feeding stray and feral cats for over 2 years outside her apartment door, and all other neighbours on different floors have been finding cat poop and pee right outside our doors. We collectively tried to talk to her about keeping a litter box or adopting the cats if she loved them so much, but to no avail. We then complained to the building’s management, and they warned her, but she continued feeding the cats. The cat poop was always there to greet the residents and their guests and it stank all over the place.

Then, she was forced to take action.

One morning, when I was going to drop my 5-year-old off at school, he unknowingly placed his foot on fresh cat poop right outside my door. His white PT shoes were completely soiled. We were getting late, and that’s when I decided to take petty revenge. After I came back, I picked up the cat poop in a dustpan, climbed 10 stories (because the elevators have cameras), and placed it right outside her door. I did this for a week, consistently. And thankfully, the cat poop issue is solved because the cats decided that their toilet is now her door.

Nasty! She probably should’ve been feeding the cats outside.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this whole situation.

This person doesn’t like that cats are allowed to roam free.

Here’s someone who’s going to try this trick.

According to this person, she should call the SPCA.

This reader wants to know how the cats are getting inside.

What a nasty situation!

It sounds like she needs to do more than relocate the poop and find a real solution.

