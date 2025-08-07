Oblivious Customers Ignored Every Warning About Closing Time, But When They Got Kicked Out Without Their Items, They Still Tried To Blame The Staff For The Inconvenience

Retail works unfortunately know all too well that closing time can bring out the most entitled shoppers.

Despite being told the registers were shutting down, a last-minute pair of customers pushed their luck and got exactly what they were warned about by the annoyed staff.

And it caused a serious meltdown at checkout.

Read on for the full story.

No Checkout After Closing It’s closing time on the night before Mother’s Day. I and my coworker are shutting off the SCO (Self Check Out) units with a couple of customers still using them.

So the employees did their due diligence by warning the customers.

There was a couple in the greeting cards section, and one of the night stock dudes told them that the registers were closing soon. Of course, they ignored him and kept straggling behind.

So when the staff approached the customers again at self-checkout, the customers were more oblivious than ever.

So imagine their shock when they came up to the SCO registers to find them closed down after the other customers had left. Mind you, this was about five minutes between when they were warned and the last customer being done using the units. Almost like we did exactly what we warned you was going to happen.

They tried making a scene, but the staff couldn’t have cared less.

They tried complaining about it, and the woman was about to start crying, but there was nothing we could do. She said she really needed the flowers they were attempting to purchase, and we told them they could come back at 6 AM when the store opens again.

Their pointless excuses meant nothing.

They then complained about having to wake up early in the morning just to get there for the stuff they were trying to buy, but again, we told them tough crap. They eventually left, and we went about our business.

If they needed the flowers that badly, they should have gotten there earlier!

What did Reddit have to say?

When it comes to enforcing store rules, bluntness often works best.

Customers just seem to believe the world revolves around them.

Another user points out a valid point.

People who have worked in customer service before totally get it.

Some lessons just have to be learned the hard way.

Next time, these customers will learn to take fed-up retail employees at their word.

