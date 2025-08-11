Older Customer Tried To Order “Wedding Cake Flavor” Without Knowing What It Was, So He Blamed The Staff When They Couldn’t Read His Mind

No matter how long someone works in a specialized field, there will always be customers who think they know more.

One cake decorator found that out the hard way when a difficult older customer refused to accept that “wedding cake flavor” isn’t a real thing.

The debate that ensued was as absurd as it was exhausting.

Customer yells at me over “wedding cake flavored cake” I’m a cake decorator going on two years now, and I had an old man (like 70+) come to my counter asking for wedding cake flavored cake. Interaction goes as follows: Customer: “Do y’all bake custom cakes?” Me: “Well, we don’t necessarily bake them, but we do decorate them, yes.”

Customer: “Well then where do they come from?” Me: “We get them shipped in from a company every week.” Customer: “Well how long does it take to get one?” Me: “We always have some on hand.” Customer: “Well okay, do y’all have wedding cake flavor?”

Me: “Well, that kind of depends on your definition of wedding cake flavor. We have people order all kinds of different things for their wedding cakes, but our two most popular flavors for wedding cakes are white and almond.” Customer: “Well is that wedding cake flavor?” Me: politely tries to explain that that doesn’t really exist

Customer: “CAN YOU MAKE ME A WEDDING CAKE FLAVORED CAKE YES OR NO?!!” In this moment, I felt myself getting really angry as it had been a long day and I was tired. I called for my coworker to handle it. He asked her the same questions.

She ends up telling him that wedding cake flavor is white. He leaves yelling about how he doesn’t want just plain white cake and how we don’t know how to do our jobs. My field of work is one where customers love to act like they know more about cake than us. It’s endlessly frustrating.

The customer could complain all he wanted, but there’s not much this decorator could do with a request that made no sense.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter would have sent this guy out the door a lot faster.

Being good at your customer service job shouldn’t mean having to play dumb to appease the customer.

The customer was in the totally wrong place for what he was asking for.

Perhaps baking should be left to the professionals.

If this customer had even an ounce of humility, the two could have had a reasonable discussion, but that’s pretty much a lost cause.

Some customers don’t want help — they just want to be right.

