Problematic Customer Didn’t Read The Return Policy On A Cheap Record, So Instead Of Admitting His Mistake, He Snapped The Record In Half And Stormed Out In A Rage

Today a customer broke his item in half and threw it on the floor bc he couldn’t return it I work in a secondhand store (not in the US), and we have a policy that we don’t do returns or exchanges. We have notes all over the store saying that, and the receipt clearly states it too.

Today, when I was working the register, a man in his late 40s came up to me with a vinyl record and wanted to return it because he already had another copy of it at home. It had cost him a little less than 3€/3$ when he bought it from us.

I said, “Unfortunately, we don’t do returns or exchanges,” and he exploded. The look on his face was fascinating. He got completely red, eyes widened, his jaw dropped to the floor, and smoke would’ve shot out of his ears if it could.

At first, he asked what we would do if the record was broken—because suddenly the record had a scratch at the end, even though just a second ago that wasn’t why he wanted to return it. I answered that we are unable to try the vinyls before we sell them and can only go by the quality of the record itself.

That apparently just made it even worse, and he yelled, “You are making me so angry! How about this then?!” He broke the record in half in front of me. When it didn’t completely break, he did it again—over his leg this time. Then he threw it on the floor and stormed out, yelling about how much we sucked.

Why are grown people acting worse than a 4-year-old over 3€, when it’s their own mistake? Lol. Well, at least I never have to see him again. I got support from other customers while he threw the tantrum, so at least I had people there to roll my eyes with.

