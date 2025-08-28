Raising Cane’s Customer Meets The Legendary Snoop Dogg Working The Drive-Thru. – ‘Is there just two of y’all in there?’

Celebrities are often hired to make advertisements or run promotions for big brands.

This TikToker found out that Snoop Dogg wasn’t just on the ad for Raising Cane’s, he was actually there handing out the chicken fingers!

The video starts with the TikToker in the drive-through. He says, “He’s at the second window. It’s the second window we’re going to.”

As they keep pulling up, you can see some photographers taking pictures into the drive through window. When they get to the window, Snoop Dogg himself is handing out the food! The driver says, “Hey! Snoop!” While playing some Snoop Dogg song in his car.

Snoop Dogg has always done some really fun and crazy things. He seems like a pretty cool guy.

Snoop Dogg replies to the driver, saying, “Is there just two of y’all in there? Alright man, have a good one.” He hands them two bags of chicken fingers.

He seems to be having a lot of fun with this promotion.

Before pulling away, the driver says, “Thanks, I appreciate that.” He then gives Snoop Dogg a fist bump and Snoop says, “Much Love.”

What a fun promotion from Raising Cane’s!

I’m not the biggest Snoop Dogg fan, but it would be really cool to meet him like this.

Check out the full video below to see for yourself.

The people in the comments seemed to really like it as well.

This person wants to meet Snoop!

Here is someone asking which location.

Here are a few people who say it is really cool.

Snoop Dogg seems like a fun and down to Earth guy.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.