Restaurant Boss Implemented A Ridiculous Rule About Closing, So They Called Him Up At 3:30 In The Morning When There Was A Problem

You probably already know this, but bosses and managers don’t like it when dumb rules that they make up come back to bite them in the you-know-what.

In fact, it really drives them crazy!

And that’s what makes this story from Reddit’s “Tales From Retail” page so satisfying.

Read on and find out what happened!

Called my boss at 3:30 am and woke him up! “When I was in college, I was the night manager at a fast food place near campus that stayed open until 3 am. After we closed, we had a half hour to clean the store and leave. My boss said if we could not get the store cleaned in that half-hour, I could do one of two things. I could have everyone clock out and finish cleaning the store or I could call him and explain why we couldn’t get the store clean in a half hour and maybe, just maybe, he would let us all stay clocked in to finish.

This was weird…

The minute he told me this I thought to myself “this is bull ****.” One night we got a rush at 2:50 am. Apparently, there had been a frat party and at least 50 people poured into the lobby to order tacos. It was just me and one other person on duty because that weeknight was usually very slow. We managed to clear everyone out by 3:30 am We did $300 worth of 39 cent tacos in that 40 minutes. After everyone was gone, I looked around and realized we were past our deadline for clocking out. Now, I’m not going to even ask someone to clock out and work for free. It’s not in my nature.

It was time to make a call…

So…I called my boss. Yep. I woke him up. After he screamed at me for not calling him when the rush started so he could come and help (he lived 30 minutes away), he yelled at me some more. I simply asked him if he wanted us to stay clocked in and clean the store or if he wanted us to clock out and go home. He chose the former.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared a story.

Hey, they were just following the rules!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.