Retail Employee Went Above And Beyond For Their Customers, So It Felt Like A Betrayal When One False Complaint Got Them Suspended

Sometimes in customer service, doing your best still isn’t enough.

After pulling a double shift and receiving nothing but praise all day, one retail worker found himself suspended for a week over a mystery shopper’s vague accusation.

So a customer complained about me tonight… I was scheduled overnight yesterday. My shift ended around 9 a.m., right when the doors opened. I quickly went home to change and head to class.

While I was changing, a coworker asked if I could cover their shift in the afternoon. It was an easy 4-hour shift and I had the time, so why not? My last class ended and I hopped on the train to head to work. Since I had class, I was looking pretty damper—I put my own little touch onto it so I could work in what I went to class wearing.

Anyways, I get to work and I’m getting complimented on how I look. It was a really great boost of confidence—just one of those “you look good, you feel good” type of things, you know? So the day is going on and all is well. I’m assisting my customers.

I was the only employee working on the men’s floor at this time, so I was dashing between customers, letting them into fitting rooms, finding sizes—the whole rundown, basically. I was in a genuine good mood, which is quite rare since I usually just pretend. But one customer didn’t feel that way.

Evidently, a customer complained about me, saying that I was “rude as heck.” So as I’m leaving, my manager pulls me to the side to let me know about the situation. I didn’t even recall this customer until he described him to me.

This customer had asked me for a size 9 in shoes, and I ran down the whole floor looking for them, checked the accessories closet, and even looked to see if they were in any neighboring stores in the district. When I couldn’t find the size he wanted, I told him that we only had a size 8, 11, and 12. He thanked me and left.

The funny thing is, when I asked my manager what caused him to feel that way, he told me that the customer said he didn’t even wanna talk about it because he was so upset.

So thanks, random citizen—I got suspended for a week and will return and be re-evaluated with a frozen salary. I was in line for a promotion, and you may have just cost me the best job I ever had.

All this just because a customer didn’t get exactly what they wanted… What a shame.

This employee put in the time, did the work, and still lost everything just because one petty customer decided to speak up.

Customers don’t deserve to hold this much power.

