Retail Worker Is Often The First One To Arrive And The Last One To Leave, So They Have Seen Quite A Few Customers Try To Enter The Store When They Are Closed

Customers try to get in before we open, and after we close. So, to start, my business doesn’t open right on a hour like 8am for example. We open half past the hour, which I won’t give the exact time just for my companies privacy. And incase anyone asks, my stores hours are properly posted online on both our stores website, and on google, as well as the open sign.

So, this morning, I was this first one to arrive, and I go through my usual routine. Turn on lights, set stuff up outside, etc. Usually once I’m done, it’s when staff arrive. And a important note. A lot of staff enter through the front of the store at the main doors instead of the back, so I have to keep the doors unlocked, and keep a eye on it incase customers come in before we open.

So, I’m several feet away from the doors, getting another area up and running, still another 10 minutes before we open, and I see a guy heading for the doors. I head up, catching him just as he enters, and inform him we don’t open for another 10 minutes.

He had a confused look, and he says a few words, like he was trying to process what he heard, before finally saying “Why do you guys open so late.” I responded with “That is that time we always opened. It’s what the boss set as the stores operating hours.” He gives a annoyed sigh, and says he’ll wait outside then for another 10 minutes then. So he goes out to his vehicle, then just suddenly leaves. As far as I know, he hasn’t come back.

The next, these two occurred this summer. So, I was again by myself. I was in our garden area setting up our displays of garden stuff in front of the door, when a vehicle pulls up. Still another 15 minutes to opening. I keep a eye on him, but he doesn’t get out of his vehicle. Two of my coworkers arrive in their vehicles, parking in one area of the lot, and walk past the customers vehicle to enter the store. They were in full uniform which is not hard to miss. As soon as they enter, I see the customer get out, making his way to the door.

I get in ear shot of him, and say “Sorry sir. The store isn’t open for another 15 minutes.” He then in a very annoyed and almost aggressive tone yells out “But you let those customers in.” And I respond with “Those were my coworkers arriving for work sir.” Suddenly his tone changed, he responded with “Oh.” in a embarrassed tone. He then quickly got back in his vehicle, and left. The next, I arrive earlier then normal because I had a lot of stuff to set up. When I pull into the store, it’s still a half hour before opening, and I already see a customer vehicle sitting in the parking lot. I do the routine, and at this point, it’s maybe 10 minutes before opening, and I see the customer get out, making his way to the door.

I quickly step out, and inform him we don’t open for another 10 minutes. He seemed to stomp his foot on the ground, he turned around, got back into his vehicle, really slamming the door really loud, I heard it from inside, and he drove off. Those are my most dramatic experiences I’ve had. The rest are the usual. And the oh so fun experience of watching customer trying to get in after we close, that they try pushing and pulling on automatic doors, and the oh so fun dumbfounded looks they get on their faces when they can’t fathom we are closed. And I’m usually the last one to leave the store, so I get to see it all until I leave.

