Lady Refused To Help Her Maid Save Money, So A Cashier Made Sure The Rude Woman Missed Out On The Discounts Too

Some people want to help others, and other people only want to help themselves.

Imagine working at a store that has discounts if you’re a member.

Would you want to keep the discounts for yourself, or would you want other people to benefit from the savings as well?

This woman was working as a supermarket cashier.

When an entitled lady and her maid were in line, she offered to register them as members so they could get discounts.

It didn’t work out the way she had hoped.

Read the full story below to see what happened.

I didn’t give a lady a discount on purpose I’m a cashier at a supermarket and we have special offers for members. Every customer I bill, I ask if they have a membership, and the ones who didn’t, I ask if they would like to register. A woman with a full cart came with her maid, and the maid had a few items only. Only the essentials she needs to survive with.

This woman asked the maid if she had a membership.

Maids are very underpaid. I sympathize that they have to shop only at the places their employers take them to. Anyway, I asked her if she has a membership. But she didn’t speak any language I speak, so I couldn’t communicate with her at all.

She offered the maid’s employer to register, and she said later.

I turned to her employer and asked if she had a membership that she can use for her maid’s bill. She said no. I asked her if she wanted to register. She said later. I told her about the discounts she’d get if she registered. She said okay, she’ll register, but only when I bill her.

She suggested to register now so her maid could also avail of the discounts.

I asked her if she could register right away so her maid can benefit from the discounts as well. She refused, because “she was in a hurry”. I told her it doesn’t make a difference if she registered now or later. The only difference is that her maid will be able to get a discount.

The employer wanted the discounts only for herself.

She insisted she doesn’t want to register and that I was making her late. So I billed the poor maid at full price. After that, I started billing the employer. When it was time to pay, she asked me to register her because she wants the discount.

So she made excuses not to register the customer.

I gave lousy excuses like “it takes a long time and you’re in a hurry.” And “I’m not sure if you’ll even get a discount.” Despite knowing she will get a steep discount with the number of items she got. A punishment for making her maid pay extra money unnecessarily. Did I overreact?

What a horrible and inconsiderate employer! The cashier did the right thing.

If you can’t be kind, don’t expect kindness in return.

