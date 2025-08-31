Rude Shopper Told Her To Mind Her Own Business, So She Followed Her Advice And Brought The Lost Wallet To Customer Service

Some people are too rude to recognize a kind act.

If you found someone’s wallet, but they were rude to you, would you give them their wallet back, or would you make getting it back more difficult?

This woman was simply trying to return a wallet that she found in the shopping cart.

Instead of saying thanks, the owner of the wallet lashed out at her and told her to mind her own business.

Read the full story to find out how she responded.

Why don’t you just mind your business? Okay, I will My mother-in-law was pulling in to a parking space at a big blue store. The person parked in the space in front of her was starting to back out of the spot. She had left her cart there, so my MIL went to grab it and just use that for her shopping.

This woman was told to “mind your own business.”

The woman had left her wallet in the seat of the cart though, so my MIL flagged her down and got her attention. The woman immediately starting going off at my MIL, telling her to mind her business and that the cart was fine where it was.

She responded by telling her to just get her wallet at the customer service.

So my MIL decided to take her advice. She told the woman, “Fine, I’ll mind my business. Your wallet will be at customer service.” She then walked away.

She dropped the lady’s wallet at customer service.

By the time the woman registered what she had said, she parked again. She went into the store, but my MIL had already dropped the wallet off at customer service. There was a long line. She warned them that the owner was pretty nasty.

The rude lady even made threats.

Apparently, when the woman went to get her wallet, she started to make threats. She was threatening to call the police if anything was missing. The manager told her she would not be doing that and that it was her own fault she left the wallet in the cart.

If that lady hadn’t been rude, she could’ve gotten her wallet back right away.

Rudeness often comes back to bite you in the face.

