Selfish Customer Made A Scene With Her Ice Bags, So The Entire Store Watched In Awe Of Her Complete Lack Of Situational Awareness

When you work retail, every so often a customer walks in and does something so absurd it leaves a permanent mark on your memory.

This lady did just that with four wire baskets, two bags of ice, and ZERO awareness of anyone else around her.

It took less than two minutes to turn a simple purchase into a complete disaster.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Ice, Ice lady Lady walked into my store and asked if we had ice. I told her we did, and she walked away.

But what happened next was even more strange.

A minute later, she brought up 4 wired baskets, with huge spaced out holes, up to the counter and instantly started tearing off the tags. I told her she needed to pay for them first, but she ignored me.

Against the cashier’s better judgment, they went along with it, hoping to get her out the door faster.

It didn’t feel like that big of a deal, so I just went ahead and rung them up. She walked away from me to pick up a bag of ice. I ring up the ice, and before I even tell her the total, she opens the bag and pours it into the wired baskets and all over the counter.

At this point, it was clear this customer was ready to leave the entire store in shambles.

She threw the plastic at me and then grabbed another bag and repeated the process, all the while ignoring anything I said. She then threw 10 dollar-bill at me and picked up her baskets. Of course, due to the LARGE HOLES in the baskets, more ice fell everywhere as she walked out.

The employee struggled to grasp what they had just witnessed.

I was completely dumb founded (still kinda am), along with the long line of people that witnessed it and had to wait while I cleaned ice off my counter.

Now that’s the kind of customer interaction you need days to recover from.

This problematic customer vanished just as quickly as she appeared, leaving nothing but a trail of water and a hundred unanswered questions.

