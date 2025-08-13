Seller Lied About Truck Wheels Fitting, So Buyer Got His Money Back Using A Fake Email And A Creative Twist The Seller Never Saw It Coming

Liars always seem confident. That is, until they get outsmarted.

So, what would you do if someone sold you a $1000 set of wheels, promised they’d fit your truck, and then ghosted you when they didn’t? Would you eat the loss and move on? Or would you devise the perfect plan to turn the deal around?

In today’s story, a determined buyer deals with this exact situation and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

“Yeah, bro, these wheels will fit your truck. I had the same one.” A few years ago, I owned an ’08 F150 and loved it. I sold the old car, which was being replaced, and figured I’d get some nice wheels for it. I found a set I really liked, but Buddy obviously could tell I knew nothing about trucks at the time. But I knew enough to ask if they’d fit a stock-height truck. He assured me they would, so I paid the $1000 for them. I didn’t have a jack I trusted (yet) to change the wheels on a truck, so the day after purchase, I took it to a tire shop. About an hour later, they called me, saying that for these to work, I’d need a 2″ lift AND spacers, mostly because of the offset.

Here’s where he hatched a devious plan.

I contacted the seller, and he was rude and also said, “I already spent the money, bro. It’s an as-is sale, anyway.” That was the end of the conversation. He wouldn’t reply further. A little choked, I went on Kijiji again and saw his ad was still up. So I made a new email account and replied to it: ” Duuuuuude. These wheels are sick! I had a set of these on my old jacked-up Ford I rolled! I just picked up another one, and I’m on my way through town tonight! If you’ll hold them for me, I’ll toss ya an extra $50.” Within 5 minutes, Buddy texted me saying he felt bad that they didn’t work for me and got the cash to buy them back. I dropped the wheels off and left with my money, but “Hugh Mann” never showed up to pick them up that evening, despite multiple emails from the seller. His ad was up for weeks after.

Wow! The seller didn’t see that coming.

What a genius move! The seller deserved it for lying in the first place just to make a sale.

