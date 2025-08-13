She Blindsided Him With Divorce And Destroyed His Life Plans, So He’s Eating Their Wedding Cake Alone Before Leaving Town Forever

Some breakups hit so hard and fast that all you’re left with is confusion.

Imagine investing in a life with someone, only for them to blindside you with divorce papers, cut off communication, and turn your workplace into hostile ground. Would you just pack up and leave quietly? Or would you find a small way to reclaim a piece of what was supposed to be your happy ending?

In the following story, one confused man is in this exact situation and plans a bittersweet exit. Here’s what he’s doing.

Gonna eat my anniversary cake My wife of 7 weeks forced me into divorce and won’t give me a reason. She turned her family on me, and as a supervisor at the company we both work for, my future there is toast. So, I’m losing my wife, my job, and my home (our apartment) in one fell swoop.

He’s leaving to get away from her, but not before he does a few things.

I’m leaving town to get away and have just started thawing our top tier of the wedding cake. I’m going to eat what I can and leave her the tainted scraps. I’m also throwing away her wedding bouquet, which she was drying. She gets to keep nothing from that day.

Wow! What a sad situation to be in.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened to him.

This is a harsh judgment.

According to this reader, he’s leaving something out.

Here’s some helpful advice.

Yet another person who thinks he knows what he did.

Hopefully, he enjoys it!

When he’s done, he needs to contact an attorney to see if the marriage can be annulled.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.