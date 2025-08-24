She Can’t Afford To Go To Her Friend’s Destination Wedding, But Her Friend Got Upset When She Found Out She Went On Mini Trip Instead

I think it should be understood that many people can’t make it to a couple’s destination wedding. There will be no hard feelings.

ZERO.

Because that’s a big commitment of time and money!

But you know how people can be…they get all bent out of shape about pretty much everything.

Check out what this woman had to say, and see if you think she’s treating her friend badly.

AITA for telling my friend I can’t go to her destination wedding because it’s too expensive, but then also going on mini vacations with my husband? “I am supposed to be a bridesmaid for my best friend, but I just got the destination package and it is almost $3k a person to go. I have my husband and 2 kids. So if I didn’t bring my kids, I would have to figure out child care for a whole week and manage to pay for Santa to visit our house. The wedding is the week before Christmas.

She had to make a tough call.

I told her I can’t afford it, because we just remortgaged and did 50k worth of repairs on our house and I wasn’t expecting the trip to be SO expensive (my sister’s destination was about $1,200 a person). My friend asked me what I was up to this weekend and I excitedly said I was going to Comic Con with my husband.

Here comes the guilt trip.

And she sent me a LONG message that all but 2 of her bridesmaids can go and her fiancee’s friends can all go and she is very sad and depressed about it. Can I just go and not my family? She gave us ample time to save up, etc. In the end I got the impression she was upset I said no to her wedding and am not trying at all to save up when I am going on mini “vacations” with my husband. I had a hunch we couldn’t afford the wedding from the beginning so I made sure I was the one to throw her an engagement party. I couldn’t afford to go to the bachelorette party because it was a $1,200 weekend.

Now what?

I have cried about this whole situation many times and now I just feel absolutely horrible… AITA for not going to my BFF’s wedding and AITA for going on trips after I had already told her we cant but I can try to make it work even tho it’s unlikely and at the same time I apologized to her profusely? I’ve been in a depression over this and my husband said “I’m sorry I can’t take you on a vacation” so he surprised me with a day to Comic Con and a date night in the big city.”

A date day is different than a $3000 trip. Is her friend right to upset, or is OP right to skip the wedding?

Well, you can’t please everyone…

