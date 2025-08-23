She Changed Her Diet Because Of Health Concerns, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Like Her Healthy Cooking

It’s crazy how ungrateful some people can be!

AITA for forcing my diet on my boyfriend? “I’m from France originally, and I moved to the states almost 2 years ago.

Now for some reason, the food here makes me sick. Not in an “Ew, that’s gross.” Kind of way. But actually physically sick. My body seems to struggle to digest it. Whether it’s take out or fancy restaurant food. Either I can’t go to the bathroom for days, or I’m violently vomiting. I tried dealing with it for months and months, but I started losing weight very quickly because I couldn’t eat. I ended up developing a serious aversion to food, and my family recommended I go and speak to a specialist. I had never had a problem back home, and I was terrified I was seriously ill. So I went to multiple doctors where I was poked and prodded and I had multiple tests done. They have all said nothing is wrong with me physically.

I spoke to a dietitian and he explained that my body is probably not used to the amount of salt and preservatives that is found in the food in the states. (Please don’t think I’m bashing the US! I love it here and it’s a great country.) My dietician recommended fresh and organic produce to see how my body coped, and to my delight, I improved. I stopped vomiting and I was able to start slowly putting weight back on. I started making meals from scratch and meal prepping to save time throughout the week. My dad is actually a chef back home, so he was more than happy to send me some recipes to keep my diet interesting. I made a delicious vegetarian lasagna from scratch, and put it in the oven to cook.

My boyfriend (American) came home after work and asked what was for dinner. I said I was making a veggie lasagna. He rolled his eyes and said he was sick of “that organic ****” and wanted a cheeseburger. The comment hurt. I made a real effort at meal times to keep it varied so we’re not always eating the same thing. I said I couldn’t make one because I didn’t even have any burger buns. He said it was unfair to “make” him eat my diet. I had never realized he was opposed to it. He benefited from home cooked meals and I had seen that his clothes were fitting him better. He had more energy and he didn’t sleep so much on the weekends. I apologized and said I didn’t mean to make him feel forced. AITA for forcing my diet on him?”

