She Chose To Plan A Trip With Her Classmates, But When She Didn’t Invite Her Best Friend, He Accused Her Of Being Disloyal

Even the strongest friendships can be tested when one person starts to feel left out.

After one woman made travel plans without her best friend of three years, he reacted with unexpected jealousy.

She just didn’t think it would spark a full-blown fight and a flood of accusations.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for “platonically cheating” on my best friend? I’m in the middle of an ongoing argument with my best friend. My (F19) best friend (M19) and I have been close for 3 years. I have quite a large social circle, but it has always been common knowledge that “Matt” is the person I am obviously fondest of. People know that, and it’s no secret that we spend most of our time with each other. Things were absolutely fine until this week.

But then she decided to plan a trip without him.

I was invited on a 5-day camping trip with some of my course mates at college. We spend a lot of time together and wanted to celebrate the end of the semester by saving up to go somewhere. For reference, Matt isn’t part of this group because he does another major. So it didn’t really come up in conversation before this point because he hardly knows these people, and it didn’t seem like a big deal to me. The trip is scheduled for the start of August, and I told Matt at the start of this week that I was going.

Matt didn’t react well at all.

He went silent, and when I asked him what was the matter, he said that it was “weird how I put that much money and time aside for people I’ve only known since September.” I told him that’s ridiculous because we spend a lot of time together as a group and we’re good friends.

Then he had a few choice words for her that she thought were a joke at first.

He still went on to say that we’ve never traveled together and he’s got “two years on them.” Then he said it’s like I’m a “platonic cheater.” I feel bad because my first instinct was to laugh a bit, because honestly, I didn’t expect him to come out with that. But then he hung up the phone and wouldn’t answer my texts. AITA?

It’s possible for her to still value her friendship with him, even when they’re apart.

What did Reddit think?

This user seems to think Matt has some deeper feelings he isn’t sharing.

Everyone’s entitled to their emotions, but Matt is going about this the wrong way.

This user thinks they know what’s behind Matt’s moodiness.

It’s time for Matt to start acting his own age.

If he can’t respect her independence, then maybe the distance is for the best.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.