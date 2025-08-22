She Dances Around To Pass The Time While She Cleans, But Her Wheelchair-Bound Cousin Is Getting Jealous Watching Her

It is of course important and decent to be sensitive to people’s conditions.

But at what point is it an accommodation, and when does it cross the line into an unreasonable demand?

That’s the question at the heart of this story.

AITA for dancing while cleaning when my cousin is in a wheelchair? My (20f) cousin (11f) and my aunt (40smth) are staying with us at my parents house because they can’t afford an apartment currently. Everything was going okay until my aunt approached me and told me I need to stop dancing when I am cleaning.

On its own that sounds real close to some Cinderella crap.

I have two bunnies and even tho they are spayed they like to pee everywhere but their litter box (I’ve tried so much to get them to stop but it’s been 8yrs so I have given up). Because of this they smell of if I regularly clean them so every couple of days I deep clean their cage and when I do I always put on headphones and dance while I’m doing it.

They want to have the bunnies, but not the dancing.

They are in the living room so it’s pretty visible to everyone and I guess my cousin is jealous. I’ve offered to move my bunnies upstairs so no one can see me but my cousin likes to play with the bunnies all the time so if I do she’ll be mad. I’ve tried cleaning when they are not home but it’s summer and my cousin is rarely gone.

Now nobody’s entirely sure.

I told my aunt after she talked to me that my cousin needs to get over it because life won’t accommodate her but she said she wants her daughter to be comfortable in our house because they live there now. My mom and dad are split so I haven’t changed my routine and I my cousin and aunt glare at me. AITA for continuing to dance?

Here’s what the comments worked out:

You could have her join in.

This seems like more of an aunt problem.

I mean, where IS the line?

Show your cousin kindness and inclusion – that’s the important thing.

