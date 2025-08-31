She Didn’t Include Her Mom’s Story In An Essay She Had To Write For School, And Now Her Mom Is Upset With Her

It blows my mind how selfish some parents are…

AITA for not including my mom in my essay? “I (17F) have been getting the silent treatment from my mom (47F) since this afternoon and I desperately need to know if what I did was really that wrong. For some context from a very long time ago, when I was a kid, I used to be afraid of riding my bike down my street because it was a steep downhill going towards a main road. One day I finally faced my fear and decided to go down my street for the first time; though I almost crashed my bike because I didn’t know how to brake, I figured it out at the last moment.

After the fact, I learned that my mother had run down the street to try and catch me when she saw my bike going out of control, and in the process, she had tripped and fallen, scraping her elbows and knees. My family still remembers that incident to this day because of how my mom got hurt. However, I also remember it in part because of how I overcame my fear of riding my bike.

Recently at school, we had an assignment in which we had to write an essay about a lesson we learned from an important experience in our lives- it was supposed to be like a practice college essay kind of thing, in which we “marketed ourselves” and tried to show a positive trait of ours we gained from the experience we were writing about.

I was seriously struggling to come up with something, but then I recalled the biking incident and thought that I could get something out of that. I put together an essay about not letting the fear of the future prevent yourself from progress in the present (because it was my fear of running into the cars on the main road that used to stop me from riding my bike down my street).

I wanted to include the part about my mom, because it’s such a major part of the incident, but we had a very limited number of characters on the essay and I was only able to include what directly contributed to the development of my theme. The part about my mom didn’t really do that, and I was writing more about my experience on the bike ride, since it was about “marketing YOURSELF.” Anyways, today we had to read the essays out loud to the class and everyone loved mine. However, at home, when I told my family about it, my mom got super upset that she wasn’t in my essay.

She said what happened to her was the most important part of the day and it was horrible of me to omit information from my story because that was dishonest. She said, “The one who fell and scraped my knees wasn’t you, it was me.” I feel kind of bad because I get that it was a very emotional experience for her and obviously that was the most important part of the day, but I also don’t really think her argument is relevant to my essay. My essay wasn’t about the day I rode my bike down the hill for the first time, but it was about the bike ride itself and my own internal feelings throughout it, and how I personally grew. I’m not sure how my mom’s injury really contributes to that theme. But she has been giving me the silent treatment ever since and is furious at me, I don’t know what to do. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

