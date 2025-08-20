She Gave Her Boyfriend A Playstation 5 For His Birthday, But Returned It After He And His Friends Insulted Her Past

Being generous to people you love is a wonderful thing, but ingratitude and other toxic behavior takes the fun right out of it.

AITA for returning a birthday gift I got for my boyfriend after he insulted me about my “colorful” past? This happened last night but my phone is still blowing up. I dipped into my savings and got Mike, my boyfriend, a Playstation 5 for his birthday yesterday. He knew he was getting the PS5 because he told me that the PS5 is the only thing he wants. We’ve been together for 4 years so the cost didn’t matter.

When I was 18, I was involved with Jake, a guy who I met online. We ended things after 3 months, and I moved on shortly after with Adam, a guy from work. I found out a couple months later that Jake and Adam were actually really close friends but I didn’t know Jake long enough to meet his friend group, so I had no idea. After finding out, I took some time off dating and two years later, I met my current boyfriend Mike. I was upfront and honest with Mike about my past and the fact that I was unintentionally involved with friends. He said he understood and my past didn’t bother him. Last night at his party, I showed up with the PS5 and he and his friends were screaming with joy.

His best female friend Jessica laughed and said “I wish I was I did favors so I could afford a PS5 too.” I looked at her with an “Excuse me?” Look on my face and she just said “Nevermind” and walked away. I confronted my boyfriend about it and he said and I quote “She’s just messing with you. You can’t take a joke?” So I pushed further as to why this girl is even calling me names to begin with and he said “well, everyone knows you were a thot before you met me.” I asked him to explain how I was a thot before him and he said “you know…messing with best friends?” He then pat me on the shoulder and said that it’s okay because I’m not who I was back then and if he could get over my “colourful past” to give me a chance, then I could get over Jessica’s comments and give her another chance.

I didn’t say anything. I just got up. Took the PS5 from the gift table and left. He was TICKED. He literally called me like 20 times, but I didn’t care. I was so hurt that I took the bow off and took it straight back to the store I got it from. They happily refunded it. I thought that was done but Mike and all his friends including Jessica are berating me for being petty and they’re all saying I brought this on myself by making poor choices. I responded to Mike and told him that he deserves better than me and get the PS5 from them because I returned it. He started screaming how I’m “the biggest AH” for returning it and how I should be happy he ignored my “Colourful past.” I’m thinking maybe taking it back went too far. AITA?

