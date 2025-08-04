She Got Insurance For Her Family, But Now Her Mom Wants To Add Someone To The Plan Who Isn’t Family

Ah, medical insurance. It’s a cool system.

See, instead of paying a small tax each year to be guaranteed coverage of pretty much all your medical care like a godless commie, you pay hundreds of dollars per month to a private company so that when they feel like it they’ll pay a LITTLE bit of your medical bills, eventually.

It’s very good and never gets complicated, like in this story:

AITAH for saying I’ll report my credit card stolen and cut my family medical insurance if she insisted on adding the neighbors? Last month I put my credit card information so my family (I (25F), my mom (49F), my dad (52M) and my little brother (10M).) could get a medical insurance. My parents offered to pay it back at the end of the month or whatever they can since they don’t have formal jobs. I was perfectly okay with that, the first month when perfectly fine.

But then came the second month.

The second month my mom said she would use the benefit of being able to add two people more without paying more. The first person was one uncle who lost his job and have some serious medical issues. That was fine. The second person was the neighbors baby. Not related at us. Not even good neighbors. The thing is that you still had to pay for stuff when you make an appointment, you can pay in the moment or on the next month bill, and I know this people, the won’t pay anything they owe.

Wait, what?

I started arguing with my mom because why are she offering this stuff to other people and her answer (supported by my dad) is that since I didn’t have them a grandchild, they wanted to be involved on a baby life so they offered that to the neighbors. So I told my mom that it doesn’t matter if she payed back or whatever, if I found a single appointment from them on the bill I’ll report the credit card stolen and she would have to find a way to pay it. We aren’t in a good position economically to add a baby that isn’t us to the equation because the want to play grandma and grandpa.

Are her parents out of line to add the neighbor’s baby to the insurance, or is she overreacting?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

This person wouldn’t add the baby.

This wasn’t part of ANY agreement.

Is it even legal?

Some folks were pretty blunt:

Yikes on bikes.

