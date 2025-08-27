August 27, 2025 at 8:49 am

She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

by Ben Auxier

acaibowl She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

TikTok/igdkjadgadg

Have you ever gotten a fast food item that seemed…off?

Like, inconsistent?

Usually, it’s slight enough that you can’t quite put your finger on it.

In this case though, your finger is frozen.

Here’s the video from TikTok user @igdkjadgadg:

1 f82196 She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

TikTok/igdkjadgadg

“I just went to Tropical Smoothie and bought an acai bowl, and the acai is frozen rock solid. All of it. So I got it. I got my car, and I was like, okay.”

2 e4ad7e She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

TikTok/igdkjadgadg

“So I go in there, and the girls, like, laughing, and I was like, ‘hey, so, like, it’s frozen.’ And she was like, ‘yeah, that’s how it comes. That’s how all of them come.’ And so then I was like, ‘so how do I eat it?’ And she goes, ‘oh, well, you have to wait 15 to 25 minutes for it to thaw.'”

3 cb0141 She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

TikTok/igdkjadgadg

“Can a tropical smoothie worker verify this for me?”

@igdkjadgadg

I’m just tryna eat my acai bowl rn i didn’t pay to be patient😢

♬ original sound – igdkjadgadg

So, what’s going on here?

07 57 27 She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

What it just a prank, bro?

07 57 40 She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

And overpriced.

07 57 53 She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

Your mileage may vary.

07 58 20 She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

Man, that’s cold.

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

