She Just Wanted An Acai Bowl, But She Was Told It Would Be Delayed Gratification

Have you ever gotten a fast food item that seemed…off?

Like, inconsistent?

Usually, it’s slight enough that you can’t quite put your finger on it.

In this case though, your finger is frozen.

Here’s the video from TikTok user @igdkjadgadg:

“I just went to Tropical Smoothie and bought an acai bowl, and the acai is frozen rock solid. All of it. So I got it. I got my car, and I was like, okay.”

“So I go in there, and the girls, like, laughing, and I was like, ‘hey, so, like, it’s frozen.’ And she was like, ‘yeah, that’s how it comes. That’s how all of them come.’ And so then I was like, ‘so how do I eat it?’ And she goes, ‘oh, well, you have to wait 15 to 25 minutes for it to thaw.'”

“Can a tropical smoothie worker verify this for me?”

So, what’s going on here?

What it just a prank, bro?

And overpriced.

Your mileage may vary.

Man, that’s cold.

