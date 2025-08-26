She Left A Bunch Of Awful Surprises For Her Cheating Husband Before She Walked Into Her Much-Better Life

Cheaters never seem to consider the consequences of their actions. In this story, they are a big problem!

Check out how this woman got back at her boyfriend.

Cheating spouse When my friend found out her partner was cheating, she put an Airtag in his car and would schedule deliveries for shopping from Uber Eats whenever he was alone with his mistress to disturb their ‘fun.’

It’s an elaborate plot.

She would play dumb saying she had ordered odd bits for dinner and had forgotten to say when her partner would quiz her about it layer. She did this for a couple of weeks until she had enough money to leave. Before she moved out she put itching powder all over the bed, loosened the water overflow on the washing machine so it would leak and put ants in his underwear drawer with sugar water.

Things are better now.

I don’t see her as often now because she moved 100 miles away, but I never want to get on her bad side. As for her partner he supposedly had to move to a smaller house, but I haven’t seen him since and my friend blocked him on everything. My friend does now have a wonderful new fiance and baby on the way so at least things worked out for her.

