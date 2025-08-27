She Let Her Friend Borrow An Outfit, But She Later Found Out That She Loaned Her Clothes To Someone Else

Imagine helping out a friend by letting them borrow an outfit from your closet so they have something fabulous to wear to an upcoming event.

AITA for expecting a heads up before my friend let a stranger wear my things? So here’s the situation. A friend of mine had an event coming up and didn’t have time to shop. No problem, I offered to let her borrow some clothes and gave her plenty of options. She was thrilled, found a look she loved, wore it, and looked amazing. I was happy to help. She was happy. Win-win.

Fast forward two weeks later. I’m scrolling Instagram and see a video she posted with someone else (a friend of hers I don’t even know) wearing my things. I was floored. Not even a text? No heads up? I messaged her: I pray those aren’t my things. No response.

Six hours go by, still nothing. So I follow up: Just drop my stuff off at the door today. A heads up would’ve been nice. Could my delivery have been better? Sure. But this wasn’t the first time something like this happened, where basic communication could’ve prevented any reaction at all. We’re no longer friends.

She said she was going through some things and “forgot to ask.” That she’s been dealing with health issues and wasn’t in the space to deal with me communicating a boundary. But at this point, I’m exhausted. I’m tired of expressing myself only for it to be labeled as too much or confrontational when all I’m doing is honoring my boundaries.

And let me be clear—I’m chill. I’m kind. Especially to people that hold near and dear to my heart. But I’m also no longer going to sit back when it comes to respect. Especially when it involves people I don’t know wearing things that belong to me. So now I’m here asking: Was I wrong? Was I too harsh? Or is it just too much to ask for a simple heads up when it comes to my things? Curious to hear your thoughts.

