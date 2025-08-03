She Moved Out Of Her Mom And Sister’s Home Because They Were Super Toxic, But Now She’s Worried About Her Mom’s Well Being

Living with your siblings and parents can have a lot of benefits, such as splitting the bills.

AITA for leaving my sister and mother to fend for themselves? I have been living with my sister and mother for the entirety of my life. We are a single income household but have some substantial savings left by my deceased dad. Ever since I quit my job, I’ve been using part of my inheritance to pay for the bills, utilities, groceries while also freelancing in my spare time. After my savings dwindled, I asked my sister who’s a nurse to split the bills with me and she agreed. At first I was fine with paying for the bills, cooking, cleaning and making sure the house was secure at night. But it’s starting to take a toll on my mental health.

My sister and my mom don’t pick up after themselves. They leave dirty dishes on the table, leave trash wherever and expect me to clean up after them. My sister and I also share the same shower but she doesn’t remove her hair that’s tangled in the drain. Every time I see the drain and the hair lodged there, I wanted to puke. So after a while, I stopped.

I would remind them to clean their plates, take out the trash or at least help me sweep the floors or do the chores, but my sister gets angry. She called it nagging and refused to do it just because I asked her to. I also tried to set boundaries but they would often ignore it, guilt trip me or worse, gaslight me. It feels like there’s some hidden expectations that I should be the one to do everything. Even when I asked for help, there would always be some excuse. My mom would say she has a headache while my sister says she needs to sleep. They would complain and expect me to be the one to step up and do it.

It came to a point where I couldn’t focus on my freelancing anymore because I would feel anxious when they were around. I felt trapped. I realized if things continued like this, I would be forced to take care of my mom without a retirement savings. So last month, I decided to pack up my things and leave without telling them. I hoped my absence would make my mom and sister take accountability for their actions while also learning to be self-reliant. I’m still in contact with them but I don’t visit as often. Now, my sister is telling me she’s leaving the house to travel abroad for work, leaving my 78 mother alone in the house. My hands are shaking and I feel so overwhelmed by this. I feel like she’s doing this to punish me for suddenly leaving the house. If my mom dies, am I at fault? AITA?

