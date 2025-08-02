She Received A Sports Onesie At Her Baby Shower, But Since It Was For A Rival Team, She Threw It In The Trash
Sport fandom is serious business for many people. It sometimes involves also being against another team.
What would you do if someone gave you a gift but it was for a rival sports team? Would you be gracious and say thank you, or would you demand a gift receipt and share your hatred for the team and the gift?
See how strong feelings for a sports team led to drama among loved ones.
Who overreacted here? Read on to decide.
AITA for asking for a gift receipt for a baby shower gift.
My husband and I are having our first son later this year and he is due on labor day.
I had my baby shower last weekend and it was a great event, but there was one interaction that may make me a jerk.
My husband showed up for the gift portion. When opening gifts, one gift was a baby care package and a onesie to the rival college my husband and I went to. It was given to us by a friend who went to said rival college.
It became a dealbreaker.
My Husband has a pretty deep hatred of the rival school. I follow along with that since fall Saturdays at football games is our thing.
When we opened this gift, my husband audibly said “Oh”. I could see the annoyed look on his face.
I said, I hope a gift receipt came with this! I thought it was a gag gift.
My friend says, “Oh no gift receipt.”
I was like, oh well, [Son’s Name] is never going to wear this.” Then we moved on to the next gift. A little awkward, but whatever.
After the party, my husband threw the onesie in the trash.
That didn’t go over well.
A few days ago someone asked what happened with the onesie and I told them.
Well that made it around to a few people and I get a text from the friend saying that i’m a huge jerk. I should have just given it back to her.
I was like thats what the gift receipt comment was for and told her my husband would never allow our son to be dressed like that.
I never thought it was supposed to be a legitimate gift, but apparently it was. AITA?
A gift receipt is always a good idea.
Here is what people are saying on Reddit.
It’s called being a grown up.
I don’t know why they haven’t grown out of this.
SO rude. If you want a gift receipt, you ask privately after.
She sounds like she loves being dramatic.
SO pathetic. I don’t get it.
Some people take things way too seriously.
