She Said Her Little Sister Couldn’t Borrow Her Heels, And Her Mom Got Angry With Her

If you have sisters or you've ever spent any time around sisters, you know that some of them aren't exactly fond of sharing…

And that’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit!

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not letting my sister borrow my heels? "My sister (13F) and I (21F) never borrow nor give each other our things. This basically started because when she was little, she always broke everything that was given to her. So I stopped lending her my things. When she grew up, "following my bad example" (as my parents like to put it), she never even though of letting me touch anything that was hers. I was fine with it. Until… It was the wedding of my best friend's brother. I'm really close to my best friend's family, and my mother is as well. So, we all got invited to the after party. While I was washing the dishes, my sister was trying on clothes with my mother. She was in her 'tomboy era', she only had a couple of dresses and no formal shoes (because she didn't like them).

Really?

At one point, my mom comes in the kitchen and goes "Can your sister borrow your heels?" She was followed by my thirteen years old sister that looked ridiculous in 6 inch heels. Now, I admit I rarely wore them because they're not my favorite. Still, I say "No, they're mine. She never let me borrow anything. Why would I give her my heels?"

Nope!

My mum goes on asking for a few times. I always give her the same answer. At one point, she snaps. She starts yelling at me. “You’re always so selfish. You never give your sister anything. You’re a disgrace. I didn’t raise you to be like this…” And other stereotypical mother phrases. I was still calmly washing the dishes when this storm hit me completely by surprise. I stand there for a few seconds, frozen in place. And just give in. “Okay. If it’s such a tragedy, take them. I don’t care anymore.” “No. You can keep them. I’m going to buy her new shoes!”. And she storms out of the house with my sister to go I have no idea where to buy her shoes. They come back empty handed because my sister didn’t like any of the shoes she tried. She probably didn’t even like mine and my mother did everything just to cause trouble. AITA for not wanting to share my heels with a thirteen years old that never shares? Or did my mother overreact?”

Sibling rivalry is alive and well!

