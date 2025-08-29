Her Stepdad Made A Threat To Cancel Her Quinceañera, So She Snapped Back At Him. Now The Family Says She Was Being Very Rude.

I’ve always hated the phrase “I brought you into this world, I can take you out.”

‘Cause like…no, no you can’t. You’re not allowed to do that, even if you one time made a baby. It’s not like, a system of life credits and deductions.

It’s not surprising to me that other empty parent threats get called out sometimes…

Let’s see if this girl was wrong to call her stepdad out on his threat.

AITA For telling my stepdad to not say anything about my quince cause he wasn’t paying for it Context: a quinceañera is a coming of age party for a girl when she turns 15.

So here’s what happened, we were all in the living room it was my mom, my stepdad, my older sister, me and my two younger siblings. My little brother was doing something that he shouldn’t have been doing and, I called him out on it. My stepdad got mad at me and told me not to get so mad at my younger brother and if I keep it up he’ll cancel my quinceañera. So I told him that he didn’t have a choice on it cause my mom was planning it and she was gonna be the one to pay for it.

Apparently his pride was wounded.

The room went quiet and it got awkward I didn’t know what happened, and my mom wouldn’t talk to me. Days later my mom and sister told me that I was being rude, selfish and that without my stepdad they wouldn’t have been able to pay for my older sisters but I didn’t know that I just knew that my mom paid for it all. It wasn’t the first time my stepdad has threatened me by canceling my quince and this was the first time I said something to him about it.

Did she say the wrong thing, or was her stepdad in the wrong?

Here’s what the comments had to say on Reddit:

