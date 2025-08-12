She Thought She Could Trust Her Gossip-Loving Mother With Private Medical Information, But When Her Mother Failed To Keep A Secret, Her Personal Life Became Everyone’s Business

Sharing personal information with family can sometimes backfire, especially with a mother who talks just a bit too much.

One woman entrusted her mother with some medical information she hoped to keep private, but she soon found out her secrets had quickly spread throughout her entire extended family.

AITA for telling my mother to stop sharing my private life with the family? I’m 31F and my mom (Brenda, 55F) and I are honestly pretty close. But there’s this one thing she does that’s been getting under my skin for years. Basically, if I tell her anything about my life, she’ll go and talk about it with the whole extended family.

Like… everyone. Aunts, uncles, cousins, even random relatives I barely know or haven’t seen in forever.

Nothing’s too small—she’ll mention stuff about who I’m seeing, stuff with my job, health stuff, money stuff… just everything.

I’ve told her to stop doing that so many times. Like I’ll say, “Hey, I don’t want anyone else knowing about this,” and she’ll nod like she gets it—but then later I hear she’s been talking.

And when I call her out, she always says something like, “Oh, come on, it’s just family!” or “I wasn’t gossiping, I was just chatting.” Like??? That doesn’t really make it better. Anyway, not long ago I had this minor medical thing done—nothing serious, but definitely personal.

I told her ahead of time, super clearly, that I didn’t want anyone else knowing. Just wanted to keep it to myself.

Then, like three days later, I start getting these “how are you feeling??” texts from a bunch of my aunts. And yep—turns out my mom told them. Again. I was honestly so frustrated.

I called her and told her straight up that I felt like she didn’t respect my privacy, and that I was hurt she went and told people again after I asked her not to. I told her I need her to stop sharing my life like that—it’s not just casual chatting when it’s stuff I asked her to keep private.

She got really upset. Said I was attacking her, said I was overreacting and being cold, and now she won’t talk to me. My dad says I should’ve handled it “more gently” and that I made her feel bad. So now I’m sitting here wondering if I went too far. AITA for putting my foot down?

Even if it caused tension with her family, her boundaries are more than worth sticking up for.

