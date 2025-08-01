She Tried To Dress True To Herself At A Demanding Job, But The Boss’ Wife Claimed Her Bohemian Wardrobe Was Unprofessional

Dress codes often reflect more about a workplace’s culture than its actual rules.

In one woman’s case, her personal style started clashing with unspoken expectations — especially when her boss’s wife took notice.

When she sees a double standard at work, it’s hard for her to want to comply. Should she comply anyway for the sake of her job?

AITA for not changing my style? So I have a job that requires me to go in at any point of the day when I am called in, and most of the time, in whatever I am already wearing while I was out for the day.

Now, I have more of a boho-type style, but it’s summer and I’ve been wearing more crop tops or tank tops (which do cover everything — I’m not exposed). This has never been a problem until recently, when my boss has been asking my friend to tell me to put a shirt on.

She makes one thing abundantly clear.

Let it be known that I am wearing a shirt. It is entirely covering my chest, minus a small part of my stomach that gets covered up by my uniform after I put it on. The problem is, when I get called in, I don’t have enough time to go home and change, so I have to go in wearing what I have on. When I dress the way I do, I do it because I feel amazing, and it’s really what makes me happy. So I really don’t want to change the way I dress just to make them happy.

She smells some hypocrisy too.

What really makes me upset is that my boss’s wife actually works there too, and she wears tank tops and short shorts half the time — and she complains to her husband about me needing to cover up.

I’ve talked to some friends, and they believe it might just be that I am one of the only other women that work there (there’s only four of us total). I just need to know — AITA for not wanting to comply with his wife’s demands to change?

Was the crop top really the real issue here?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

