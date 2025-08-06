August 6, 2025 at 4:55 am

She Was Giving Away A Chair, But Now She’s In An Existential Quandary About What Color It Is

by Ben Auxier

Kristin Huges in her living roo

TikTok/im.krispy

I met someone the other day at a party who said her middle name was Laurel. Someone said “isn’t that pronounced Yanny?”

She rolled her eyes good-naturedly and said that yeah, she hears that joke all the time.

“I understand,” I responded, “my middle name is actually a gold and white dress.”

Now we have a new color thing to fight about for the rest of time, courtesy of TikTok user @im.krispy:

Kristin Huges in her living roo

TikTok/im.krispy

“Is this chair grey or blue, ’cause I’m giving it away to someone, and I’m sending pictures, and I’m like, ‘it’s a blue chair,’ and they’re like, ‘that’s grey,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure it’s blue,’ and she’s like, ‘can you get more pictures? It’s gray,’ and I’m like, ‘okay, but my couch and my chair have always been blue.'”

Kristin Huges in her living roo

TikTok/im.krispy

“But now she’s gaslighting me and I’m starting to believe it. I’m like, is it gray? Is this blue or gray? Okay, this is the chair – I think it’s photographing a little more grey…”

Kristin Huges in her living roo

TikTok/im.krispy

“…but it matches this couch, which I’ve always said is blue.”

Kristin Huges in her living roo

TikTok/im.krispy

“Okay, I think it’s my phone. It’s definitely blue. What colour is this? Grey or is it blue?”

Kristin Huges in her living roo

TikTok/im.krispy

“And also I shouldn’t be stressing as much over a free chair, you either want it or you don’t, but is it blue or is it grey so I can tell her the truth?”

@im.krispy

WHAT COLOR IS THIS CHAIR!!

♬ original sound – kristin hughes

In the comments, she caught 50 shades of, well, you know.

Screenshot 1 She Was Giving Away A Chair, But Now Shes In An Existential Quandary About What Color It Is

Don’t get much greyer.

Screenshot 2 She Was Giving Away A Chair, But Now Shes In An Existential Quandary About What Color It Is

This is an interesting case study.

Screenshot 3 She Was Giving Away A Chair, But Now Shes In An Existential Quandary About What Color It Is

Tell us all about it.

Screenshot 4 She Was Giving Away A Chair, But Now Shes In An Existential Quandary About What Color It Is

So, either this post was made to bait comments, or this lady just found out she has some form of colorblindness.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter