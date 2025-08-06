She Was Giving Away A Chair, But Now She’s In An Existential Quandary About What Color It Is

I met someone the other day at a party who said her middle name was Laurel. Someone said “isn’t that pronounced Yanny?”

She rolled her eyes good-naturedly and said that yeah, she hears that joke all the time.

“I understand,” I responded, “my middle name is actually a gold and white dress.”

Now we have a new color thing to fight about for the rest of time, courtesy of TikTok user @im.krispy:

“Is this chair grey or blue, ’cause I’m giving it away to someone, and I’m sending pictures, and I’m like, ‘it’s a blue chair,’ and they’re like, ‘that’s grey,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure it’s blue,’ and she’s like, ‘can you get more pictures? It’s gray,’ and I’m like, ‘okay, but my couch and my chair have always been blue.'”

“But now she’s gaslighting me and I’m starting to believe it. I’m like, is it gray? Is this blue or gray? Okay, this is the chair – I think it’s photographing a little more grey…”

“…but it matches this couch, which I’ve always said is blue.”

“Okay, I think it’s my phone. It’s definitely blue. What colour is this? Grey or is it blue?”

“And also I shouldn’t be stressing as much over a free chair, you either want it or you don’t, but is it blue or is it grey so I can tell her the truth?”

In the comments, she caught 50 shades of, well, you know.

Don’t get much greyer.

This is an interesting case study.

Tell us all about it.

So, either this post was made to bait comments, or this lady just found out she has some form of colorblindness.

