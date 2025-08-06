August 6, 2025 at 2:48 pm

She Was Showing Off Some Of Her Surf Boards, And Now The Whole Internet Is Impressed

by Ben Auxier

Ellen Harrold giving a room tour

TikTok/ellenharroldcomedy

You know that feeling when you’re introducing someone you like to your space and hoping against hope they’re left with a good impression?

That’s what’s being captured perfectly in this video from TikTok user @ellenharroldcomedy:

Ellen Harrold giving a room tour

TikTok/ellenharroldcomedy

“Showing him your room as a cool girl,” reads the description.

“Here’s my bird picture,” she says, touring through the room.

Ellen Harrold giving a room tour

TikTok/ellenharroldcomedy

“And some of my boards…”

Ellen Harrold giving a room tour

TikTok/ellenharroldcomedy

Kowabunga.

@ellenharroldcomedy

showing him your room as a cool girl

♬ original sound – ellenharroldcomedy

The internet agreed: she has excellent form.

Screenshot 1 55b591 She Was Showing Off Some Of Her Surf Boards, And Now The Whole Internet Is Impressed

Complete with hand wiggle.

Screenshot 2 ec293b She Was Showing Off Some Of Her Surf Boards, And Now The Whole Internet Is Impressed

Pack it up, everybody else.

Screenshot 3 233406 She Was Showing Off Some Of Her Surf Boards, And Now The Whole Internet Is Impressed

It’ll cure what ails ya.

Screenshot 4 0176d7 She Was Showing Off Some Of Her Surf Boards, And Now The Whole Internet Is Impressed

This is probably as close to actual surfing as I would ever get.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter