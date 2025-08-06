She Was Showing Off Some Of Her Surf Boards, And Now The Whole Internet Is Impressed
by Ben Auxier
You know that feeling when you’re introducing someone you like to your space and hoping against hope they’re left with a good impression?
That’s what’s being captured perfectly in this video from TikTok user @ellenharroldcomedy:
“Showing him your room as a cool girl,” reads the description.
“Here’s my bird picture,” she says, touring through the room.
“And some of my boards…”
Kowabunga.
@ellenharroldcomedy
showing him your room as a cool girl
The internet agreed: she has excellent form.
Complete with hand wiggle.
Pack it up, everybody else.
It’ll cure what ails ya.
This is probably as close to actual surfing as I would ever get.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.