She Was Sure A Couple In The Car Were Giving Her A Creepy Stare, And The Video Is Pretty Unnerving

by Ben Auxier

A couple sitting in a car

TikTok/shadow_tsukasa363

There was this one time I was sitting in a hotel lobby waiting for an event to start, and a woman sitting across from me was straight up ignoring her friends and just staring at me.

Chin resting on her fist, half smile on her face, just staring.

I kept looking away thinking surely I was misreading what was happening. But every time I glanced back, there she was.

I never got any answers about that and I still think about it like once a week.

I’d imagine that’s how TikTok user @shadow_tsukasa363 feels after this encounter:

“I saw these two and they freaked me out,” reads the caption. “They would barely move and if they did move, they’d go right back to the scary pose.”

“These two were sitting in the drive thru in that scary pose for at least 10min,” she wrote in the description. “They were grinning and staring and barely moving. I know I’m not crazy.”

Watching through the video, it is pretty eerie. Although that’s probably mostly down to the choice of music.

@shadow_tsukasa363

Spooky season got me. These two were sitting in the drive thru in that scary pose for at least 10min. They were grinning and staring and barely moving. I know im not crazy. #spookyseason #halloween2024 #scarytiktoks #storytime #horrortiktok #conspiracytiktok

♬ O Superman – Laurie Anderson

Maybe he’s RIGHT BEHIND YOU RIGHT NOW!

Screenshot 2 3b2f78 She Was Sure A Couple In The Car Were Giving Her A Creepy Stare, And The Video Is Pretty Unnerving

What is going on in these comments?

Screenshot 3 1514a2 She Was Sure A Couple In The Car Were Giving Her A Creepy Stare, And The Video Is Pretty Unnerving

Get out of here with your normal explanations.

Screenshot 4 e9e843 She Was Sure A Couple In The Car Were Giving Her A Creepy Stare, And The Video Is Pretty Unnerving

Hollywood tricks? Or just getting good at Sonic?

Screenshot 1 3094df She Was Sure A Couple In The Car Were Giving Her A Creepy Stare, And The Video Is Pretty Unnerving

As most of the comments actually pointed out, they’re probably watching or listening to something they’re enjoying.

The fact that they’re both wearing sunglasses makes their eyelines harder to see so you can imagine they’re staring at nothing, but they probably aren’t.

Just get your tots and go, man.

The Sifter