She’s Expected To Go On A Family Vacation, But After Reading Reviews Of The Hotel, She No Longer Wants To Go

AITA for refusing to go on a family holiday? “I (18F) am meant to be going on a family holiday this September with my mum (51), my brother (24) his fiancee (25), fiancés mum (50) and fiancés sister (30 but diagnosed as having the mind of a 12yr old). We are meant to be going to Tenerife specifically Las Americas for two weeks all inclusive, been booked and fully paid for but I’ve told them I’ll accept the loss as I’ve still got savings in my ISA the same amount of what I paid for the holiday.

It was a last minute booking meaning we didn’t have much choice in hotels whereas last year we all went to a 4 star hotel in Cyprus. Well today I read the reviews of the hotel and I have not seen one positive review. All the reviews are one star and stated that the hotel is dirty, ghetto, that the staff are rude and thieves, the pool is too cold to enjoy and that the hotel is so large and architecturally wide that the main area doesn’t even attract any sun.

I’ve also read that it’s a party hotel aimed at teenagers and uni students who get wasted and make a racket every night and the whole place constantly smells like cannabis which I doubt our mums would want to experience. I’ve read that the higher floors are quieter and cleaner so asked if my brother could message them or email and ask if we can change rooms before we arrive and he said that’s a waste of time. I’ve suggested moving hotels and I’ll pay the price myself and they’ve said no because his finances autistic sister isn’t good with change. Me and my brother also haven’t been on good terms. I describe it as bullying, he says it’s because he has undiagnosed ADHD, Autism and OCD and that’s why he’s so mean. I have clear aspirations and goals for the future like to go to uni after my gap year, use my gap year to volunteer and get a drivers license, go into a career like a psychologist or law enforcement or helping disadvantaged individuals.

My brother just lost his job at national express for hitting a traffic light on his practical coach test and says that my future and goals are a waste of time and money. He’s always pulling me down and nobody ever reprimands him because he’s 24. I work at McDonald’s and have just finished my A Levels and he said I need to grow up and get a ‘proper job’ and how I didn’t work enough during exam season and how he paid so much more rent at my age. He’s also called me an embarrassment to the family and said I ruined everyone’s holiday last year and I’m a ***** and stuff like this.

Between him being intolerable and the holiday seeming so off putting and terrible I rightfully don’t want to go anymore. After reading reviews and arguing with my brother this week I told my mum I’m not going. I’ve left the family group chat and am currently trying to take myself off the booking or seeing if they’ll do it for me. My mum has said I’m a jerk and am spoiling it for both myself and everyone else but I think I’m at the age where I can make the correct decision. AITA?”

