She’s Got The Best Place To Throw The Big Party, But Her Refusal To Do So Is Getting Her Labeled “Unsupportive”

In college, I lived in the “party house” for a little while.

Which was fun but also kind of frustrating for me, because of the three of us who lived there, I was the only one who seemed to care if the place was clean when we had people over, which meant all that cleaning – generally before AND after – was left to me.

I can sympathise, then, with this story…

This woman doesn’t want to host a wild party at her house. Should she do it anyway? Read on to decide.

AITA for refusing to host my cousin’s bachelorette party at my house, even though I have the biggest space? So my cousin Jenna (29F) is getting married and her maid of honor Chloe wanted to throw her bachelorette party. I’ve got the biggest house and backyard in the fam, so Chloe kinda assumed I’d host it here. She said, “Your place is perfect, and it’s the biggest!” I said no.

Her reasoning seems…well, reasonable.

I told them I love Jenna and wanna celebrate but I’m just not comfy hosting a wild party with a bunch of ppl I don’t really know, drinking late and all that. I’m worried about noise, mess, and just the whole vibe at my personal space. But I did offer to help with decorations, food, or chip in for another venue.

But now there’s a bunch of backlash.

Chloe got all huffy and told Jenna I’m “selfish” and “unsupportive” bc I won’t share my space. Jenna then called me upset, saying I’m “letting her down” and being a bad family member since it’d be so convenient. So, AITA for saying no to hosting even though I have the space, just cuz I don’t wanna deal with that kinda party?

The party animals in the comments weighed in:

It’s YOUR house.

And maybe don’t do it at ANY house.

As is often said, “no” is a complete sentence.

It’s your house, and it’s okay to be a party pooper.

