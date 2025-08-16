Sister Treats Everyone In The Family Badly, So They Don’t Want To Give Her Rides Or Help Her Out Anymore

It seems like every family has a person like this…

WIBTA for refusing to drive my sister to work? “I have a sister 25F, who does not drive. She works, but always has to rely on someone else to take her back and forth. Mind you, it is mostly my parents and her friend. My parents work half an hour away and have to wire their schedules around making sure she gets to work. So that means they have to take their lunch breaks ungodly early, or have their own schedule outside of work messed with because of her.

Sometimes, I 26F, take her work to help them out because they can’t always be there for her. She and I are not on great terms. We barely talk to each other anymore, and that’s not for my lack of trying over the years. She just doesn’t care about anyone or anything besides her best friend and her video games. Even when she lived at home, she’d be glued to her laptop for hours, and couldn’t be bothered to even say hello to our parents. They still had to take her to work then. Finally, she moved out, but they’re still doing it. Back when I couldn’t drive, I always used a ride share app. When someone else took me, I was thankful, gave them money, and let them know how much I appreciated their help. She can’t be bothered to do ANY of that.

I’ve been trying to teach her to drive for years, but she refuses to do so, telling me that it makes her anxious. I was anxious when I started driving. I had a panic attack on my first solo trip, which was five minutes in a residential area to work. It took time, but now I have no problems. I still have stress dreams about car crashes, but that doesn’t stop me from hitting the road. Today, I was asked to pick my sister up and take her to work. No problem. I even dropped by a few minutes early just to visit.

Apparently, that ****** her off, because I didn’t give more of a notice. Her friend even had the audacity to say that I should’ve been locked out, like I wouldn’t immediately go home. I was trying to help her, but she did nothing but complain. I asked her for gas money after the poor reception, and of course she never gave me any. I told my mother about the situation, and she told me that I have every right to not help my sister anymore if that’s how she’s going to be. I keep trying to convince my parents to stop accommodating. She’s self sufficient and can do whatever she likes. Instead of wasting money on new tech, daily fast food, and so on, surely she could spend in a way to figure out how to get to work. Everyone knows what her poor spending habits are like.

I don’t really feel like I would be in the wrong here rejecting any request, but I don’t want it putting any more strain on my parents. They’re both hardworking people. My mother alone works almost 50 hours every week, and due to some complications at work, she and my father are both going through an incredibly frustrating time. So, WIBTA if I put my foot down and still try to convince my parents that my sister can take care of herself? Is there anything we can do to get through to her?”

