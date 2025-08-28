Stepsister Accuses Her Of Starving Herself While She’s Pregnant, But In Reality She’s Avoiding Foods She’s Not Supposed To Eat

When a woman is pregnant, there are certain foods that doctors recommend avoiding.

Imagine being pregnant and avoiding these foods, but a family member accuses you of starving yourself and needing mental help. Would you laugh it off, or would you stay away from this family member?

This pregnant woman has been dealing with this issue with her stepsister, who should know better since she was pregnant a year ago.

Check out the full story.

My step sister is frustrated my family members did not give her the same attention during her pregnancy I am 30F, 7 months pregnant with my first child. My step sister Dana is 34F and her daughter is now 1. My dad married her mother when we were young, 8 and 12 but we were never close. My paternal side of the family also made it clear from the beginning that I am their only grandchild/niece from my father, so while they were nice to Dana growing up, they never really saw her as an additional granddaughter/niece etc.

This is where things get slightly tricky…

Everybody was nice to Dana while she was pregnant. We congratulated her, brought gifts for her baby, attended her baby shower and assumed everything was ok. But ever since I got pregnant she has been acting crazy and I honestly had enough of her nonsense. She is obsessed with my weight and is trying to convince everybody in our family that I am mentally unwell, that I am following diets and starving myself so I don’t gain too much weight and that I am putting my son in danger.

But there’s nothing to worry about.

I am not. Up until now when I am 7 months pregnant I have gained 7 kg (15 pounds) and my doctor is very happy with my health and how the baby is growing. My son is healthy, he has the perfect weight for his age. The doctor said he is not too big, not too small, just perfect weight. There are no concerns on his development or my health. I am also not dieting, I eat every time I am hungry but I am careful with what I eat and when I eat certain foods.

Here are some examples of what she will and will not eat.

As an example I will not have cake for breakfast or late in the night because we all know it blows up your sugar levels but I will have cake after lunch. I tested negative for toxoplasmosis so I only eat really well done meat, no raw fish, I make sure to wash all fruits and vegetables really well before eating. Little things like that.

She has explained all of this to Dana.

Dana’s comments have been bothering me for a very long time. I told her to stop, I explained over and over again what I have written above and ultimately I started ignoring her.

But the thing is I am done.

Dana accused her of starving herself again.

Last weekend we celebrated my grandfather and apparently I once again proved to her I am starving myself because I did not have some tuna spread… My grandmother loves to cook and most of the times she cooks things from scratch. I love her tuna spread but I know how she prepares it. With canned tuna and homemade mayo, meaning raw egg. So as much as I love her spread, I can’t have it right now because it’s not recommended to have tuna while pregnant and neither raw eggs.

Dana piped up again.

Again Dana started telling our family things like “See! She used to love the spread and now won’t have it because she doesn’t want to get fat! She needs mental help immediately”. I got up with my husband and told my family that I am sorry but I am done. I deserve peace and to enjoy time with my family and the only person who needs help is Dana. My family asked me to stay and kicked her out with her husband and daughter, telling her that for the rest of my pregnancy she will not be invited to gatherings.

You won’t believe this!

My step mom is now bothering me to forgive Dana so that she is not excluded from family gatherings making it seem like it’s my fault my family doesn’t want her there. I told her that she could have used this energy in making her daughter behave before she had to face the consequences for her stupidity and if she keeps bothering me, maybe we won’t have her neither for family gatherings. So aitah in this?

OUCH! That sounds heartbreaking!

Why can’t Dana mind her own business?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

