Strangers In Her Train Compartment Ate Her Snacks Without Permission, So She Told Them She Wanted Them To Pay Her Back

Who does something like this?!?!

I’m talking about eating food that doesn’t belong to you and then acting like that was somehow a completely normal thing to do.

Weird, right?

It happened to this woman and she asked the folks on Reddit if she was wrong for how she reacted.

Read on, and see what you think!

AITA for getting mad that strangers ate my snacks? “Me (21F) and my mom went on a small vacation together, and we booked an overnight train. However, there weren’t many tickets left, so we were put in separate train ‘rooms’. Each room has 3 bunk beds stacked on each other so I slept with 2 strangers and mom slept with 2 strangers separately as well. My bunkmates seemed fine, they were a mom and a daughter. We all got settled in.

Everything was fine at first.

I’d bought a plastic bag of snacks which I hung up on the hanger with my jacket, indicating it’s mine. It had some chips in it, two croissants and wafers. Since my mom’s bunkmates were gonna board on a later stop, I went to her room and hung out with her for an hour or two until it was getting late and I went back to my room to sleep.

I got dressed in my PJs, went to go to bed quietly since the mom and daughter (daughter looked to be about 16-17 years old btw) went to bed. And then I noticed that on the side of their beds were wrappers…of my snacks.

What?!?!

They’d eaten the two croissants and the two wafers, which meant I had only the bag of chips left. I was unbelievably confused as to why but I went to bed because they were asleep, it was late and I didn’t wanna start arguments and wake people up. In the morning, I got up first since I didn’t get much sleep, got dressed, got ready, everything, and ate my chips for breakfast. When they woke up, I asked them why they ate my snacks, and they said they thought I brought them to share.

No, they weren’t to share!

I said that no, I didn’t, and I would’ve been happy to lend them the snacks if they had just asked, but this is basically stealing. I then asked them to at least pay me back for the snacks (I asked for around $3, but the currency in my country is not dollars, I just converted it for convenience). They refused to pay me back, claiming I can’t just hang a bag of food on the hanger and expect them to know it’s not theirs to eat. I got mad and told them it was hung along with my jacket, so I thought it was obvious it’s my snacks, and called them thieves.

They continued to disagree.

They said it’s ridiculous to cause such an outrage over snacks. My mom wanted to intervene, but I just told her to go and we got off at our stop. I did check if anything else of mine was touched / stolen and everything was there. Was I being too harsh? Should’ve I just let it slide without saying anything?”

She’s lucky they didn’t steal anything else!

You ate it, you’re gonna pay for it!

