August 29, 2025 at 8:49 am

McDonald’s Customer Says “Actually, I’m Vegan Now” After Discovering A “Rotator Cuff” In His Chicken Wrap

by Ashley Ashbee

Getting a meal from a fast food restaurant is a nice and delicious treat. Usually.

“What’s this?” TikToker @playdoheater97 asks in front of the camera while jiggling a weird piece of meat he found. “I’m not hungry anymore.”

He shows what he pulled out of his mouth and it’s not something you want to consume.

“Unfortunately, they (McDonalds) served me rotator cuff,” he explains in the overlay text.

How he knows it’s rotator cuff is unclear. Maybe he’s a vet?

“Thanks for tuning in!” he says sarcastically before uttering “No” repeatedly.

Maybe he’s just guessing it’s a rotator cuff to add to the humor. What’s so bad about a rotator cuff, aside from the change in texture?

The audacity of a chicken meal including a chicken’s body part.

“That was really quite disturbing,” he says at the end.

For some reason the sunglasses he is wearing adds to the humor. Like he is concealing his identity in case deranged McDonald’s fans try to hunt him down.

He didn’t tag the McDonald’s TikTok handle and they do not appear to have commented.

Watch the full clip.

@playdoheater97

So actually I’m vegan now ❤️

♬ original sound – playdoheater97

Here is what folks are saying.

LOL so specific.

Probably the same texture!

I get that. Life is short.

Why would that be such a bad thing?

What? I need to know!

I don’t get why many meat eaters don’t like being reminded what meat is.

